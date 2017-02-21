California governor seeks $437 million for flood control
California Gov. Jerry Brown gestures to a chart that show his proposal to spend $437 million on flood control and emergency response in the wake of recent storms, during a news conference Friday, Feb. 24, 2017, in Sacramento, Calif. less California Gov. Jerry Brown gestures to a chart that show his proposal to spend $437 million on flood control and emergency response in the wake of recent storms, during a news conference Friday, Feb. 24, 2017, ... more California Gov. Jerry Brown answers a question concerning his proposal to spend $437 million on flood control and emergency response in the wake of recent storms, during a news conference Friday, Feb. 24, 2017, in Sacramento, Calif.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
California Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|24 min
|Rogue Scholar 05
|237,666
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|26 min
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|63,388
|California raises smoking age to 21, tightens v... (May '16)
|3 hr
|ThomasA
|38
|Who are you voting for in the California Govern... (Oct '14)
|11 hr
|Well Well
|15
|Parents, care providers criticize Inland Region... (Sep '10)
|Fri
|katy88
|23
|California lawmakers eye statewide immigration ...
|Thu
|kyman
|10
|California lawmakers eye statewide immigration ...
|Wed
|Battle Tested
|97
Find what you want!
Search California Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC