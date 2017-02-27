California dam's outflow to be stoppe...

California dam's outflow to be stopped to clear debris

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Yuma Sun

This Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017, file aerial photo released by the California Department of Water Resources shows the damaged spillway with eroded hillside in Oroville, Calif. California water authorities will cut the outflow from the dam to allow workers to remove debris piled at the base of its main spillway.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

California Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 12 min Injudgement 237,893
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 8 hr Rshermr 63,406
News California raises smoking age to 21, tightens v... (May '16) 14 hr Say What 56
News California lawmakers eye statewide immigration ... Sun Oklady 13
Election Who are you voting for in the California Govern... (Oct '14) Feb 24 Well Well 15
News Parents, care providers criticize Inland Region... (Sep '10) Feb 24 katy88 23
News California lawmakers eye statewide immigration ... Feb 22 Battle Tested 97
See all California Discussions

Find what you want!

Search California Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Space Station
  2. Iraq
  3. Egypt
  4. South Korea
  5. Libya
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,497 • Total comments across all topics: 279,200,541

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC