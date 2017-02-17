There are on the WOI story from 8 hrs ago, titled California braces for a new round of storms. In it, WOI reports that:

Residents of northern and central parts of California, already drenched by weeks of rain, prepared Monday for possible flooding and landslides as another round of storms pummeled the state. More than 14 million people are under a flood warning or flash flood watch and residents have been advised to prepare for evacuations.

