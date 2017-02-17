California braces for a new round of storms
There are 2 comments on the WOI story from 8 hrs ago, titled California braces for a new round of storms. In it, WOI reports that:
Residents of northern and central parts of California, already drenched by weeks of rain, prepared Monday for possible flooding and landslides as another round of storms pummeled the state. More than 14 million people are under a flood warning or flash flood watch and residents have been advised to prepare for evacuations.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at WOI.
|
“LMAO At You”
Since: Jul 16
1,879
Next door to you,
|
#1 2 hrs ago
Us incarcerated Government school kids laughed ourselves silly. California is rebel held territory. The rebel occupiers - as often as not violently - oppose the Union's legitimately elected president who is working hard to preserve the Union. Then - after a few inches of rain - the rebels had the nerve to ask the President to send the State hard earned taxpayer money. OH BROTHER!
Ronald
|
“Invent One”
Since: Nov 16
1,269
|
#2 2 hrs ago
California. The face of the New Confederacy. LOL...
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
California Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|California lawmakers eye statewide immigration ...
|37 min
|Battle Tested
|90
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|1 hr
|Dr Guru
|237,345
|Powerful storm enters California and brings ris...
|2 hr
|Waco1910
|4
|Threat Of Losing Obamacare Turns Some Apolitica...
|8 hr
|Waco1910
|4
|California raises smoking age to 21, tightens v... (May '16)
|8 hr
|Waco1910
|26
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|8 hr
|Rshermr
|63,271
|24 military medals stolen during California dam...
|Sun
|Ashley
|2
Find what you want!
Search California Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC