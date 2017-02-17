California braces for a new round of ...

California braces for a new round of storms

There are 2 comments on the WOI story from 8 hrs ago, titled California braces for a new round of storms.

Residents of northern and central parts of California, already drenched by weeks of rain, prepared Monday for possible flooding and landslides as another round of storms pummeled the state. More than 14 million people are under a flood warning or flash flood watch and residents have been advised to prepare for evacuations.

Us incarcerated Government school kids laughed ourselves silly. California is rebel held territory. The rebel occupiers - as often as not violently - oppose the Union's legitimately elected president who is working hard to preserve the Union. Then - after a few inches of rain - the rebels had the nerve to ask the President to send the State hard earned taxpayer money. OH BROTHER!

California. The face of the New Confederacy. LOL...
