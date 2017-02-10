Brian Goebel: California Politicians ...

Brian Goebel: California Politicians Need to Get Back to Work

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Noozhawk

Our local politicians should keep an eye on Washington, D.C., but they need to focus on solving California's many problems. Others, including Gov. Jerry Brown and the Legislature , have positioned California as the leading opponent of President Donald Trump and his administration's emerging policy agenda, arguing that California has led the way on combining liberal values with economic achievement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

California Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 18 min Rogue Scholar 05 238,170
News Trump Is Suddenly Recognized As The President I... 37 min Pessimistic1 2
News Joe Guzzardi: Sacramento Ignores U.S. Citizens,... 1 hr tomin cali 1
News Nearly 200,000 remain under evacuation near Cal... 1 hr Dutch Boy 1
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 2 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 63,233
News Recycled wastewater to give Los Angeles County ... (Nov '15) 6 hr Suxie Dixiz 8
Teen Society, Sexual Activities, Teens Dating T... 18 hr Its easier than y... 5
See all California Discussions

Find what you want!

Search California Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Super Bowl
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Al Franken
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,376 • Total comments across all topics: 278,819,431

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC