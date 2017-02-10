Brian Goebel: California Politicians Need to Get Back to Work
Our local politicians should keep an eye on Washington, D.C., but they need to focus on solving California's many problems. Others, including Gov. Jerry Brown and the Legislature , have positioned California as the leading opponent of President Donald Trump and his administration's emerging policy agenda, arguing that California has led the way on combining liberal values with economic achievement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.
Add your comments below
California Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|18 min
|Rogue Scholar 05
|238,170
|Trump Is Suddenly Recognized As The President I...
|37 min
|Pessimistic1
|2
|Joe Guzzardi: Sacramento Ignores U.S. Citizens,...
|1 hr
|tomin cali
|1
|Nearly 200,000 remain under evacuation near Cal...
|1 hr
|Dutch Boy
|1
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|2 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|63,233
|Recycled wastewater to give Los Angeles County ... (Nov '15)
|6 hr
|Suxie Dixiz
|8
|Teen Society, Sexual Activities, Teens Dating T...
|18 hr
|Its easier than y...
|5
Find what you want!
Search California Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC