Berkeley braces for protests at Milo Yiannopoulos talk
The University of California at Berkeley is bracing for major protests Wednesday against Milo Yiannopoulos , a polarizing Breitbart News editor, on the last stop of a tour aimed at defying what he calls an epidemic of political correctness on college campuses. Tight security is planned at Berkeley, where several student groups have called for protests and pledged to shut down the evening event.
