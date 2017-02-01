Berkeley braces for protests at Milo ...

Berkeley braces for protests at Milo Yiannopoulos talk

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: WSOCTV

The University of California at Berkeley is bracing for major protests Wednesday against Milo Yiannopoulos , a polarizing Breitbart News editor, on the last stop of a tour aimed at defying what he calls an epidemic of political correctness on college campuses. Tight security is planned at Berkeley, where several student groups have called for protests and pledged to shut down the evening event.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WSOCTV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

California Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 3 min tuffet 236,206
News Milo Yiannopoulos' UC Berkeley talk canceled 2 hr discocrisco 5
News California lawmakers eye statewide immigration ... 2 hr Well Well 51
News California Governor Jerry Brown stands up to Tr... 4 hr Illegal - a way o... 8
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 7 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 63,054
News California lawmakers eye statewide immigration ... 13 hr Buzz Brain 1
News Gay marriage (Mar '13) 17 hr Rosa_Winkel 61,392
See all California Discussions

Find what you want!

Search California Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,983 • Total comments across all topics: 278,491,996

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC