Bad weather causes lettuce shortages across Europe
Many European countries rely on the Spanish regions of Murcia, Almeria and Valencia for the supply of these and other vegetables during the winter months. A shortage of zucchini, also called courgettes, caused by the same spell of bad weather recently prompted consumers to take to social media using the hashtag #courgettecrisis.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KAEF.
Add your comments below
California Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|3 min
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|63,110
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|7 min
|District 1
|236,535
|Lowea s hiring 45,000 seasonal workers includin...
|49 min
|Bob
|1
|Calif. Groundhog Is a Tortoise
|1 hr
|Spirit67_
|6
|Milo Yiannopoulos' UC Berkeley talk canceled
|4 hr
|Dudley
|14
|California lawmakers eye statewide immigration ...
|8 hr
|Rick
|2
|California lawmakers eye statewide immigration ...
|15 hr
|Geezer
|75
Find what you want!
Search California Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC