Atmospheric rivers drenching California
In a typical year, California has between 10 to 15 “atmospheric river” storms - the fire hoses that rampage in from Hawaii and account for up to 50 percent of the state's annual rainfall - and nearly all of its floods. But since the rainy season began on Oct. 1, there already have been 30. And there's two months of winter to go.
