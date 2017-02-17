At least two dead as storm lashes Sou...

At least two dead as storm lashes Southern California

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: New York Daily News

A powerful Pacific storm blew into Southern and Central California on Friday with wind-driven heavy rains that downed power lines and electrocuted a man, killed a motorist in a submerged car and disrupted hundreds of flights at airports. With the storm feeding on an atmospheric river of moisture stretching far out into the Pacific, precautionary evacuations of homes in some neighborhoods were requested due to the potential for mudslides and debris flows.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

California Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 1 hr District 1 237,121
News Powerful storm enters California and brings ris... 5 hr Texxy the Selfie Cat 1
California Wine Events -March 2017 19 hr howefortunate 1
News The children of illegal aliens (anchor babies) ... (Jan '10) Fri Now_What- 7,056
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) Thu carmino seranni 63,268
News California lawmakers eye statewide immigration ... Wed Dangerous Dan 7
Erik Swalwell Treasonous Frauding Drug Dealer D... Feb 15 Plots 1
See all California Discussions

Find what you want!

Search California Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Hurricane
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,217 • Total comments across all topics: 278,968,721

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC