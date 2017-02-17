At least two dead as storm lashes Southern California
A powerful Pacific storm blew into Southern and Central California on Friday with wind-driven heavy rains that downed power lines and electrocuted a man, killed a motorist in a submerged car and disrupted hundreds of flights at airports. With the storm feeding on an atmospheric river of moisture stretching far out into the Pacific, precautionary evacuations of homes in some neighborhoods were requested due to the potential for mudslides and debris flows.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.
Add your comments below
California Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|1 hr
|District 1
|237,121
|Powerful storm enters California and brings ris...
|5 hr
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|California Wine Events -March 2017
|19 hr
|howefortunate
|1
|The children of illegal aliens (anchor babies) ... (Jan '10)
|Fri
|Now_What-
|7,056
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|Thu
|carmino seranni
|63,268
|California lawmakers eye statewide immigration ...
|Wed
|Dangerous Dan
|7
|Erik Swalwell Treasonous Frauding Drug Dealer D...
|Feb 15
|Plots
|1
Find what you want!
Search California Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC