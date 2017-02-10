Are citiesa new marijuana laws about safety, or blocking Proposition 64?
A Southern California grower smiles as he sniffs the flowering buds of a cannabis plant grown in his own backyard under 1996's Prop. 215. California law now says every resident 21 or older has a right to grow up to six marijuana plants for personal use.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inland Valley Daily Bulletin.
Comments
Add your comments below
California Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|4 min
|Into The Night
|63,201
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|1 hr
|Rogue Scholar 05
|238,029
|Adam Robinson: British man 'had sex with girl, ... (Dec '12)
|22 hr
|BlehTheNeko
|34
|Pope Francis
|22 hr
|Wildchild
|1
|Get ready to start hearing this new Northern Ca...
|22 hr
|Californey
|1
|California raises smoking age to 21, tightens v... (May '16)
|23 hr
|ThomasA
|20
|Maxine Waters: 'The tea party can go straight t... (Aug '11)
|Sat
|RustyS
|15
Find what you want!
Search California Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC