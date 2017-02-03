Analysis: 2016 was busiest year for targeted refugees
President Donald Trump's executive order temporarily banning refugees and immigrants from seven predominantly Muslim countries has put a spotlight on those immigrant communities across the country. The U.S. has taken in nearly 270,000 immigrants and refugees from the affected countries since 2007, according to an analysis of U.S. State Department data by The Associated Press.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WRAL.com.
Add your comments below
California Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|5 min
|elva
|236,434
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|22 min
|Into The Night
|63,096
|California lawmakers eye statewide immigration ...
|1 hr
|WasteWater
|73
|go to the march sat
|1 hr
|maybe trump will ...
|1
|Calif. Groundhog Is a Tortoise
|6 hr
|Parden Pard
|2
|Milo Yiannopoulos' UC Berkeley talk canceled
|7 hr
|RiccardoFire
|12
|California Governor Jerry Brown stands up to Tr...
|Thu
|Illegal - a way o...
|8
Find what you want!
Search California Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC