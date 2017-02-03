Analysis: 2016 was busiest year for t...

Analysis: 2016 was busiest year for targeted refugees

23 hrs ago

President Donald Trump's executive order temporarily banning refugees and immigrants from seven predominantly Muslim countries has put a spotlight on those immigrant communities across the country. The U.S. has taken in nearly 270,000 immigrants and refugees from the affected countries since 2007, according to an analysis of U.S. State Department data by The Associated Press.

Start the conversation

