70 arrests, drugs seized in California gang crackdown

Deputies and the FBI arrested 70 people and seized 12 pounds of methamphetamine following a 16-month joint investigation into criminal street gangs throughout San Bernardino County. The crackdown targeted two gangs -- Thee Rascals and East Side Victoria -- allegedly responsible for drug distribution and violent crimes throughout desert communities east of Los Angeles, KABC-TV reported Sunday .

