3 dead, 2 injured in plane that hits houses in California
Three people died and two were injured when a small plane carrying them home from a cheerleading competition crashed into two Southern California homes and sparked a major fire Monday, authorities said. A husband, wife and three teenagers were on the plane that had just taken off from Riverside Municipal Airport at 4:40 p.m. intending to return to San Jose after the weekend cheerleading event at Disneyland when it crashed in the residential neighborhood, Riverside Fire Chief Michael Moore said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFMB-TV San Diego.
Add your comments below
California Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|9 min
|Just Think
|237,947
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|10 hr
|rshermr
|63,417
|California raises smoking age to 21, tightens v... (May '16)
|Mon
|Say What
|56
|California lawmakers eye statewide immigration ...
|Sun
|Oklady
|13
|Who are you voting for in the California Govern... (Oct '14)
|Feb 24
|Well Well
|15
|Parents, care providers criticize Inland Region... (Sep '10)
|Feb 24
|katy88
|23
|California lawmakers eye statewide immigration ...
|Feb 22
|Battle Tested
|97
Find what you want!
Search California Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC