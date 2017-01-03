Yosemite braces as huge storm approac...

Yosemite braces as huge storm approaches Central California

12 hrs ago Read more: Langley Advance

The beautiful Yosemite Valley could get ugly Saturday as an enormous storm arrives that could be the biggest to slam central California in years. Rangers at Yosemite National Park closed all roads leading to the park's valley floor, a major attraction for visitors from around the world eager to view gushing waterfalls and gaze up at towering granite rock formations such as El Capitan and Half Dome.

