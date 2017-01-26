Withdrawal from Pacific trade pact co...

Withdrawal from Pacific trade pact could hurt California farmers

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Chico Enterprise-Record

Some economists and analysts fear the President Donald Trump's withdrawal from the Trans pacific partnership could rattle trade-dependent California industries and the shippers who move the goods around. The president condemns massive free-trade agreements such as NAFTA that he believes have disadvantaged American workers and chased manufacturing and other jobs overseas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chico Enterprise-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

California Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Michaela Pereira (Jun '09) 23 min Andrew 61
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 1 hr TRUMPTRUMPTRUMP 235,478
TRUMP COUNTDOWN CLOCK_____Vegas IS Betting IT W... 2 hr District 1 3
Is Rioatmdevices Legit??? 5 hr Brando 3
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 12 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 63,028
News I knew Gov. Schwarzenegger. Mr. Trump, you're n... 14 hr Trump the Messenger 2
News Donald Trump's inauguration will go on 14 hr Barf Brooks Count... 5
See all California Discussions

Find what you want!

Search California Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Mexico
  3. American Idol
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Iran
  1. Bin Laden
  2. Iraq
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,291 • Total comments across all topics: 278,379,887

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC