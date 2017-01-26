Withdrawal from Pacific trade pact could hurt California farmers
Some economists and analysts fear the President Donald Trump's withdrawal from the Trans pacific partnership could rattle trade-dependent California industries and the shippers who move the goods around. The president condemns massive free-trade agreements such as NAFTA that he believes have disadvantaged American workers and chased manufacturing and other jobs overseas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chico Enterprise-Record.
Add your comments below
California Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Michaela Pereira (Jun '09)
|23 min
|Andrew
|61
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|1 hr
|TRUMPTRUMPTRUMP
|235,478
|TRUMP COUNTDOWN CLOCK_____Vegas IS Betting IT W...
|2 hr
|District 1
|3
|Is Rioatmdevices Legit???
|5 hr
|Brando
|3
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|12 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|63,028
|I knew Gov. Schwarzenegger. Mr. Trump, you're n...
|14 hr
|Trump the Messenger
|2
|Donald Trump's inauguration will go on
|14 hr
|Barf Brooks Count...
|5
Find what you want!
Search California Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC