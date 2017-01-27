With 'sanctuary cities' fight, Califo...

With 'sanctuary cities' fight, California sees an opportunity to ensnarl Trump's agenda

Protesters take part in a vigil at Los Angeles City Hall against President Trump's executive orders on immigration. President Trump wasted no time inviting a showdown with California and other liberal states with his threat this week against so-called sanctuary cities, setting off a frenzy of resistance that will test the president's power to carry out his vision to deport millions of people here illegally.

