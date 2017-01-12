Winter storms putting dent in drought...

Winter storms putting dent in drought, as snowpack, ground-water basins rise

Read more: Whittier Daily News

Rain-slicked freeways and homeowners ankle-deep in mudflows notwithstanding, most of Southern California remains in a drought, state and local water officials said Thursday. But recent winter storms chipped away at some of the worst of the drought across the rest of the state.

