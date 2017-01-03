When will it stop raining in Southern California?

Rainfall totals were mixed. Only around .12 inch of rain was recorded in downtown L.A. as of early this morning as a result of the rain, which began falling in Los Angeles County Wednesday afternoon, but almost a half-inch was recorded in L.A. County valleys, three quarters of an inch along the Ventura County coast and more than 8 inches in a section of San Luis Obispo County, said National Weather Service meteorologist Curt Kaplan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pasadena Star-News.