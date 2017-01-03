When will it stop raining in Southern California?
Rainfall totals were mixed. Only around .12 inch of rain was recorded in downtown L.A. as of early this morning as a result of the rain, which began falling in Los Angeles County Wednesday afternoon, but almost a half-inch was recorded in L.A. County valleys, three quarters of an inch along the Ventura County coast and more than 8 inches in a section of San Luis Obispo County, said National Weather Service meteorologist Curt Kaplan.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pasadena Star-News.
Add your comments below
California Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|7 min
|loose cannon
|232,853
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|8 min
|freelancehobo
|62,709
|Keddie Murders (Mar '13)
|7 hr
|moi
|16
|California hires ex-Attorney General Holder to ...
|10 hr
|Squirty1663
|10
|Newest Blue Dog Sides with GOP on Repeal of Mid...
|10 hr
|PotionSquirts2765
|3
|California's new legislative session begins wit...
|11 hr
|Lovey3639
|76
|Sexual Assault Police Industry Illustration by ...
|11 hr
|chapstick3221
|2
Find what you want!
Search California Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC