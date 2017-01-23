What if Trump-care works in Californi...

What if Trump-care works in California? What if it doesna t? Thomas Elias

10 hrs ago

One problem in having a president who operates without much regard for facts, truth or consistency - one whose staff has devised the concept of “alternative facts” - is that when he says or promises something, no one can know whether he means it. So it was with President Trump's mid-January promise of “health insurance for everybody,” including better coverage, more choice among policies, lower deductibles and no one left behind - far different from anything his Republican allies in Congress ever promised in their many efforts to “repeal and replace” Obamacare, the Affordable Care Act .

