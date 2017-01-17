University of California's Napolitano...

University of California's Napolitano in hospital for cancer

In this Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2013, file photo, Homeland Security Secretary Janet Napolitano gives her farewell address at the National Press Club in Washington. The University of California said President Napolitano, a former U.S. Homeland Security secretary, is undergoing treatment for cancer and is hospitalized with complications.

