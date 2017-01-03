Trump's deportation vow spurs Califor...

Trump's deportation vow spurs California farmers into action

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Greenwich Citizen

In this Dec. 27, 2016 photo, farmer Kevin Herman stands next to an almond sweeper at his ranch near Madera, Calif. Herman says that Donald Trump's campaign vow to deport millions of immigrants who are in the country illegally pushed him into buying more equipment, cutting the number of workers he'll need during the next harvest.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Greenwich Citizen.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

California Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 28 min TRUMPTRUMPTRUMP 232,788
News Sexual Assault Police Industry Illustration by ... 33 min Captain Yesterday 1
News Newest Blue Dog Sides with GOP on Repeal of Mid... 37 min Captain Yesterday 2
News California's new legislative session begins wit... 44 min Genl Forrest 74
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 1 hr Into The Night 62,705
News California hires ex-Attorney General Holder to ... 1 hr spud 9
CA DMV - Weight Certificate??!!! (May '06) 4 hr Leadingedge 117
See all California Discussions

Find what you want!

Search California Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iraq
  3. South Korea
  4. General Motors
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,608 • Total comments across all topics: 277,634,518

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC