Trumpa s inauguration: 3 Southern California women have different views on the big day

Alexandria Coronado, former member of the Orange County Board of Education and major Trump supporter, will be attending President-elect Donal Trump's inauguration in Washington, D.C. Coronado was Ted Cruz's county chair and attended George W. Bush's 2001 inauguration and related events. Coronado was photographed on Friday January 13, 2017, at Ovations in Anaheim.

