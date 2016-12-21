Trump presidency puts California Legi...

Trump presidency puts California Legislature in defense mode

" As California lawmakers return to Sacramento on Wednesday, liberal dreams of expanding safety-net benefits and providing health coverage to immigrants are giving way to a new vision revolving around a feverish push to protect gains made in the past. After years of pushing forward a progressive agenda, legislative Democrats will instead be consumed by pushing back against conservative policies from President-elect Donald Trump and the Republican Congress.

