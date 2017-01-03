Trump presidency puts California Legislature in defense mode
In a Monday, Dec. 5, 2016 file photo, members of the state Assembly listen to an address by Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon, D-Paramount, at the in Sacramento, Calif. Both houses of the Legislature were in session as new lawmakers were sworn-in to office.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pasadena Star-News.
Comments
Add your comments below
California Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|2 min
|TRUMPTRUMPTRUMP
|232,907
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|1 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|62,714
|California's new legislative session begins wit...
|5 hr
|Genl Forrest
|77
|Keddie Murders (Mar '13)
|14 hr
|moi
|16
|Sexual Assault Police Industry Illustration by ...
|21 hr
|Captain Yesterday
|1
|Newest Blue Dog Sides with GOP on Repeal of Mid...
|21 hr
|Captain Yesterday
|2
|California hires ex-Attorney General Holder to ...
|22 hr
|spud
|9
Find what you want!
Search California Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC