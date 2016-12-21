Trump presidency puts California Legi...

Trump presidency puts California Legislature in defense mode

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Connecticut Post

In a Monday, Dec. 5, 2016 file photo, members of the state Assembly listen to an address by Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon, D-Paramount, at the in Sacramento, Calif. Both houses of the Legislature were in session as new lawmakers were sworn-in to office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

California Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 23 min Dr Guru 232,545
News California's new legislative session begins wit... 51 min Cakez9822 67
News Trump presidency puts California Legislature in... 6 hr SirPrize 4
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 7 hr The Winnipeg Tax ... 62,642
News Lawsuit: Dude ranch owner asked chef for 'black... 14 hr ThomasA 2
News Peak Solar' Hits California Sun Solarman 3
kageshi video chat with naked dudes on cam! Sun amorrrr 3
See all California Discussions

Find what you want!

Search California Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Super Bowl
  5. North Korea
  1. Iraq
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,519 • Total comments across all topics: 277,553,161

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC