Trump presidency puts California Legislature in defense mode
In a Monday, Dec. 5, 2016 file photo, members of the state Assembly listen to an address by Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon, D-Paramount, at the in Sacramento, Calif. Both houses of the Legislature were in session as new lawmakers were sworn-in to office.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
California Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|23 min
|Dr Guru
|232,545
|California's new legislative session begins wit...
|51 min
|Cakez9822
|67
|Trump presidency puts California Legislature in...
|6 hr
|SirPrize
|4
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|7 hr
|The Winnipeg Tax ...
|62,642
|Lawsuit: Dude ranch owner asked chef for 'black...
|14 hr
|ThomasA
|2
|Peak Solar' Hits California
|Sun
|Solarman
|3
|kageshi video chat with naked dudes on cam!
|Sun
|amorrrr
|3
Find what you want!
Search California Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC