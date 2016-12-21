Trump presidency puts California legi...

Trump presidency puts California legislature in defence mode

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: The Chronicle Herald

As California lawmakers return to Sacramento on Wednesday, liberal dreams of expanding safety-net benefits and providing health coverage to immigrants are giving way to a new vision revolving around a feverish push to protect gains racked up in the past. After years of pushing forward a progressive agenda, legislative Democrats will be pushing back against conservative policies from President-elect Donald Trump and the Republican Congress.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

California Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 10 min Steve 232,561
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 3 hr Too slow 62,646
News California's new legislative session begins wit... 7 hr JMO 68
News Trump presidency puts California Legislature in... 7 hr Slurpee9170 5
News Lawsuit: Dude ranch owner asked chef for 'black... 23 hr ThomasA 2
News Peak Solar' Hits California Sun Solarman 3
kageshi video chat with naked dudes on cam! Sun amorrrr 3
See all California Discussions

Find what you want!

Search California Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Bill Clinton
  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iraq
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,489 • Total comments across all topics: 277,561,717

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC