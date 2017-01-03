Tower of Terror drops its last at Disney California Adventure
Taylor Lauderdale of Costa Mesa portrays an aura of sadness while having her photo taken in front of The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror attraction at Disney California Adventure on its last day of operation Monday. Lauderdale said her grandfather helped build the ride, working on the stone and rock work around the "Hollywood Tower Hotel" building that housed the ride.
