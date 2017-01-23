This image released by Lionsgate shows Ryan Gosling, right, and Emma...
This year's slate of Oscar contenders is stronger than usual, but it's hard to understand how Amy Adams was left off the list of best actress nominees. "Arrival" received eight well-deserved nominations, including one for best picture, but the performer who had to carry most of the science-fiction drama on her back failed to make the cut.
