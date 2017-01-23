This image released by Lionsgate show...

This image released by Lionsgate shows Ryan Gosling, right, and Emma...

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Greenwich Citizen

This year's slate of Oscar contenders is stronger than usual, but it's hard to understand how Amy Adams was left off the list of best actress nominees. "Arrival" received eight well-deserved nominations, including one for best picture, but the performer who had to carry most of the science-fiction drama on her back failed to make the cut.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Greenwich Citizen.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

California Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 1 min TRUMPTRUMPTRUMP 234,835
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 47 min Patriot AKA Bozo 62,989
News California Governor Jerry Brown stands up to Tr... 4 hr Wildchild 4
News When will soggy California drop water restricti... 7 hr Dr Guru 1
Need Urgent Financial assistance or Loan? Conta... (Jun '13) 16 hr WI Dhanushka 27
News California governor speech comes amid shifting ... 18 hr 13th Angel 5
TRUMP COUNTDOWN CLOCK_____Vegas IS Betting IT W... Tue District 1 1
See all California Discussions

Find what you want!

Search California Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,464 • Total comments across all topics: 278,243,053

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC