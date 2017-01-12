These Southern California Democrats a...

These Southern California Democrats are planning to skip the Trump inauguration

11 hrs ago

When Donald Trump is sworn in as America's 45th president Friday, Jan. 20, at least six members of Congress from Southern California won't be there. They're among more than 20 House Democrats across the nation who have announced plans to skip Trump's inauguration in Washington, D.C. In at least some cases, their decision comes in response to Trump's criticism of Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga.

