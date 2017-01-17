The Latest: Trump asks ball crowd if he should keep tweeting
President Donald Trump asked the crowd at the second of three inaugural balls he's attending whether he should "keep the Twitter going?" Trump said his all-hours tweeting to his more than 20 million followers is "a way of bypassing dishonest media." President Donald Trump and his wife, Melania, are dancing at the first of three inaugural balls they'll attend Friday night.
Start the conversation, or Read more at FOX Carolina.
Add your comments below
California Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|3 hr
|Well Well
|234,313
|California flood sweeps cabins, cars down coast...
|5 hr
|tomin cali
|1
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|5 hr
|Lovey794
|62,964
|Closing the great divide between Trump and envi...
|10 hr
|CAS
|2
|Best Connect FOR Opiods and other Pain relief Meds
|14 hr
|lplkjd
|1
|Temecula Wine Tasting Coupons
|17 hr
|howefortunate
|1
|Lack of Latinos in Trump Cabinet draws ire for ...
|17 hr
|Selling Damaged G...
|1
Find what you want!
Search California Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC