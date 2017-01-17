The Latest: Trump asks ball crowd if ...

The Latest: Trump asks ball crowd if he should keep tweeting

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: FOX Carolina

President Donald Trump asked the crowd at the second of three inaugural balls he's attending whether he should "keep the Twitter going?" Trump said his all-hours tweeting to his more than 20 million followers is "a way of bypassing dishonest media." President Donald Trump and his wife, Melania, are dancing at the first of three inaugural balls they'll attend Friday night.

Start the conversation, or Read more at FOX Carolina.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

California Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 3 hr Well Well 234,313
News California flood sweeps cabins, cars down coast... 5 hr tomin cali 1
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 5 hr Lovey794 62,964
News Closing the great divide between Trump and envi... 10 hr CAS 2
Best Connect FOR Opiods and other Pain relief Meds 14 hr lplkjd 1
Temecula Wine Tasting Coupons 17 hr howefortunate 1
News Lack of Latinos in Trump Cabinet draws ire for ... 17 hr Selling Damaged G... 1
See all California Discussions

Find what you want!

Search California Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 29,155 • Total comments across all topics: 278,119,532

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC