The Latest: SpaceX launch places satellites in orbit
Space-X's Falcon 9 rocket successfully launches with 10 satellites into orbit for Iridium Communications Inc., at Vandenberg Air Force Base, Calif., Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017. About nine minutes later, the first stage returned to Earth and landed successfully on a barge in the Pacific Ocean south of Vandenberg.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.
Add your comments below
California Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|47 min
|Dale
|233,682
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|2 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|62,846
|Judge overturns California's ban on same-sex ma... (Aug '10)
|3 hr
|Really
|201,892
|Recycled wastewater to give Los Angeles County ... (Nov '15)
|13 hr
|Sopr
|4
|California Proposition 19: the Marijuana Legali... (Oct '10)
|Fri
|RiccardoFire
|16,060
|Fans upset over Texas pop star's near-nude photo
|Fri
|Pearl
|1
|County office hosts annual presentation on Cali...
|Jan 12
|Birds Landing Bob
|1
Find what you want!
Search California Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC