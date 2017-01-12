The Latest: SpaceX launch places sate...

The Latest: SpaceX launch places satellites in orbit

Space-X's Falcon 9 rocket successfully launches with 10 satellites into orbit for Iridium Communications Inc., at Vandenberg Air Force Base, Calif., Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017. About nine minutes later, the first stage returned to Earth and landed successfully on a barge in the Pacific Ocean south of Vandenberg.

