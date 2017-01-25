The Latest: Police search for Norther...

The Latest: Police search for Northern California prisoner

The Latest on two California prisoners who walked away from a minimum security facility : The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation reported Wednesday that they've captured one of two prisoners who walked away the night before from a Northern California minimum-security facility for inmate firefighters. He was serving a four-year sentence at Alder Conservation Camp near Klamath, an hour's drive from the Oregon border.

