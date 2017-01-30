Tesla batteries now help Southern California power grid in wake of Aliso Canyon leak
Guests walk past some of the Tesla built battery energy storage units at the the Southern California Edison's Mira Loma substation in Ontario Monday morning January 30, 2017 following a ribbon cutting ceremony at the facility. The 400 units can store 20 megawatts of power which can power 2500 homes for a day.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pasadena Star-News.
Add your comments below
California Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|2 min
|Rogue Scholar 05
|235,809
|California Proposition 19: the Marijuana Legali... (Oct '10)
|1 hr
|RiccardoFire
|16,063
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|7 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|63,043
|Tesla's new Powerpack battery storage project i...
|7 hr
|Solarman
|1
|California raises smoking age to 21, tightens v... (May '16)
|Mon
|Antismokers Blow ...
|11
|Michaela Pereira (Jun '09)
|Sun
|Andrew
|61
|TRUMP COUNTDOWN CLOCK_____Vegas IS Betting IT W...
|Sun
|District 1
|3
Find what you want!
Search California Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC