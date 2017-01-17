Teen fatally stabbed outside movie theater; boy arrested
Police say a 15-year-old boy was stabbed to death outside a movie theater in Southern California and that a teenage boy has been arrested. The Press Enterprise reports the stabbing happened at the Fontana Regency 8 movie Friday night and that police say it may be gang-related.
