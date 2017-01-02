Swarm of More Than 250 Earthquakes in...

Swarm of More Than 250 Earthquakes in California Concerns Residents, Scientists

13 hrs ago Read more: News Max

Scientists are keeping an eye on the California-Mexico border where a swarm of more than 250 small earthquakes have struck since New Year's Eve, the Los Angeles Times reported. Heavy earthquake activity was detected in the southern end of the Brawley fault zone, a complex set of faults which stretches about 30 miles and is intricately connected to the Imperial fault zone.

