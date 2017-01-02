Swarm of More Than 250 Earthquakes in California Concerns Residents, Scientists
Scientists are keeping an eye on the California-Mexico border where a swarm of more than 250 small earthquakes have struck since New Year's Eve, the Los Angeles Times reported. Heavy earthquake activity was detected in the southern end of the Brawley fault zone, a complex set of faults which stretches about 30 miles and is intricately connected to the Imperial fault zone.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Max.
Add your comments below
California Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|9 min
|Rogue Scholar 05
|232,583
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|4 hr
|carmino seranni
|62,647
|Trump presidency puts California Legislature in...
|6 hr
|gwww
|6
|California's new legislative session begins wit...
|7 hr
|Genl Forrest
|68
|Lawsuit: Dude ranch owner asked chef for 'black...
|Mon
|ThomasA
|2
|Peak Solar' Hits California
|Sun
|Solarman
|3
|kageshi video chat with naked dudes on cam!
|Sun
|amorrrr
|3
Find what you want!
Search California Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC