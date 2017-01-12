Sustainable housing project deserves ...

Sustainable housing project deserves quick approvals

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Breeze

It's no secret that Southern California has a housing shortage and badly needs new housing units. It should be a simple problem to address but building here takes an abnormally long time because of ever-changing rules, regulations and constant lawsuit abuse typically funded by special-interest groups.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Breeze.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

California Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 35 min Dr Guru 233,901
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 5 hr Brian_G 62,879
News Donald Trump's inauguration will go on 12 hr mythoughts 3
News Jim Porter: 898 new laws for California in 2017 18 hr ghost877 1
News Recycled wastewater to give Los Angeles County ... (Nov '15) 22 hr Dudley 6
Election California Proposition 19: the Marijuana Legali... (Oct '10) Sun Grape Soda 16,061
News Political Earthquake In California Gay Conserva... Sun Wholly Silicon Wafer 1
See all California Discussions

Find what you want!

Search California Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Michael Jackson
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. General Motors
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,098 • Total comments across all topics: 277,987,283

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC