Storms preview sea-rise damage to California roads, cities
Ocean rise already is worsening the floods and high tides sweeping California this stormy winter, climate experts say, and this month's damage and deaths highlight that even a state known as a global leader in fighting climate change has yet to tackle some of the hardest work of dealing with it. The critical steps yet to come include starting to decide which low-lying cities, airports and highways, along with threatened landmarks like San Francisco's Embarcadero, to hoist above the rising water and which to abandon - and where to start getting the many billions of dollars for those climate rescues.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Tribune.
Add your comments below
California Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|1 min
|Rogue Scholar 05
|235,609
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|57 min
|Into The Night
|63,033
|California raises smoking age to 21, tightens v... (May '16)
|5 hr
|Antismokers Blow ...
|11
|Michaela Pereira (Jun '09)
|13 hr
|Andrew
|61
|TRUMP COUNTDOWN CLOCK_____Vegas IS Betting IT W...
|15 hr
|District 1
|3
|Is Rioatmdevices Legit???
|19 hr
|Brando
|3
|I knew Gov. Schwarzenegger. Mr. Trump, you're n...
|Sun
|Trump the Messenger
|2
Find what you want!
Search California Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC