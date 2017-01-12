Storms ease fire threat now, but boost more to burn later
The hillsides above this Highland neighborhood are covered in green vegetation Friday January 13, 2017, following recent storms. The flurry of recent rain storms has boosted moisture levels in native plants to their highest level in 5 years, greatly reducing the fire threat and raising the prospect for healthy chaparral shrub growth in the spring.
