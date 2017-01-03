Southern Californians to get a break before heavy rains arrive Monday
Christian Morales, of Anaheim, sleds in what snow remains below the ski lifts in Mt. Baldy, CA., Saturday, January 7, 2017.
California Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|2 min
|Ground Control To...
|62,749
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|8 min
|JRB
|233,184
|Trump's victory reportedly threatens mental hea...
|1 hr
|Wildchild
|5
|Pro-Trump Californians hope his victory can fue...
|4 hr
|ArmUp
|2
|The children of illegal aliens (anchor babies) ... (Jan '10)
|7 hr
|Now_What-
|7,051
|If feds try to ID deportable immigrants using C...
|13 hr
|Sweety2610
|16
|California's new legislative session begins wit...
|14 hr
|Moaner1296
|82
