Southern California Trump supporters head to DC for a historica inauguration

After countless phone calls and exhausting treks through unfamiliar neighborhoods to knock on doors, some of Donald Trump's most devoted Southern Californian supporters will be rewarded for their efforts with a close-up view of Friday's inauguration ceremony in Washington, D.C. Deanne Tate, 68, of Orange, led a “strike team” of 1,600 volunteers who spent two months walking precincts and working the phones in Nevada in an effort to get the then-Republican presidential nominee elected. Their efforts and those of others paid off in November when Trump defeated Hillary Clinton and now, “after the last eight years, this is something really new and exciting, for Trump people,” Tate said.

