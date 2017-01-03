Southern California to get only a taste of Pineapple Express
The storm that threatens to pound Northern and Central California with rain and snow through Monday will merely slap Southern California with its tail, the National Weather Service said Friday. Saturday, there's a 20 percent chance of rain in the Inland Empire and Orange County, and a 70 percent chance in Los Angeles County, said Brandt Maxwell, a meteorologist with the weather service.
