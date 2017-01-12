'Snowpocalypse2017' And Flooding Clob...

'Snowpocalypse2017' And Flooding Clobber Western States But Ease Drought

22 hrs ago Read more: KLCC-FM Eugene

A storm system that dumped precipitation on multiple states in the West appears to be easing, but rivers have yet to crest and many communities are still digging out from record snowfall. The Pacific Northwest and Northern California were hit hardest beginning Tuesday, when rain flooded roads and prompted evacuations in multiple communities .

