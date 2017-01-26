Santa Ana winds could gust up to 60 mph in some Southern California areas
Powerful Santa Ana winds buffeted the Southland today, threatening to knock down trees and power lines, and high surf battered the shore. A high wind warning indicating an expectation of 58-mile-per-hour winds or gusts will be in force until 10 tonight in the San Gabriel and Santa Monica mountains and the Santa Clarita Valley.
