Santa Ana winds could gust up to 60 mph in some Southern California areas

14 hrs ago Read more: LA Daily News

Powerful Santa Ana winds buffeted the Southland today, threatening to knock down trees and power lines, and high surf battered the shore. A high wind warning indicating an expectation of 58-mile-per-hour winds or gusts will be in force until 10 tonight in the San Gabriel and Santa Monica mountains and the Santa Clarita Valley.

