Round two of rain soaks Southern California, with more coming Sunday
Crews work to clear Lytle Creek Rd after a rock slide early in the morning shutdown both lanes of the road near South Fork Rd. Friday January 20, 2017. Both directions are currently, open with delays, as crews continue to clear the slide.
Start the conversation, or Read more at LA Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
California Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|24 min
|Dale
|234,371
|California flood sweeps cabins, cars down coast...
|2 hr
|Dr Wu
|3
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|7 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|62,970
|Planned Parenthood
|8 hr
|T J Rodney
|1
|Closing the great divide between Trump and envi...
|17 hr
|CAS
|2
|Best Connect FOR Opiods and other Pain relief Meds
|21 hr
|lplkjd
|1
|Temecula Wine Tasting Coupons
|Fri
|howefortunate
|1
Find what you want!
Search California Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC