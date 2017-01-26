Retro gaming a " from Atari to Playstation a " heading to Ontario
Enter the Southern California Retro Gaming Expo at Ontario Convention Center, which organizers say is the largest convention of its type in Southern California. The third annual event – set for 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Feb. 4 and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 5 – will feature the largest collection to celebrate 30 years of “The Legend of Zelda,” a cosplay contest and panels, as well as vendors selling retro games, and arcade cabinets and pinball machines – all set to free play.
