Retro gaming a " from Atari to Playstation a " heading to Ontario

Feb. 4

Enter the Southern California Retro Gaming Expo at Ontario Convention Center, which organizers say is the largest convention of its type in Southern California. The third annual event – set for 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Feb. 4 and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 5 – will feature the largest collection to celebrate 30 years of “The Legend of Zelda,” a cosplay contest and panels, as well as vendors selling retro games, and arcade cabinets and pinball machines – all set to free play.

