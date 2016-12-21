Recalling 2016 unpleasant, but less so than living it
Viewing 2016 in retrospect -- doing so is unpleasant, but less so than was living through it -- the year resembles a china shop after a visit from an especially maladroit bull. Because a law says "the state of California may not sell or display the Battle Flag of the Confederacy ... or any similar image," a painting of the 1864 Siege of Atlanta was banned from display at the Fresno County fair.
Start the conversation, or Read more at HeraldSun.com.
Add your comments below
California Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lawsuit: Dude ranch owner asked chef for 'black...
|17 min
|Black Stag
|1
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|24 min
|JRB
|232,475
|California's new legislative session begins wit...
|10 hr
|Licks5109
|66
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|12 hr
|Cupcake8433
|62,635
|Peak Solar' Hits California
|14 hr
|Solarman
|3
|kageshi video chat with naked dudes on cam!
|17 hr
|amorrrr
|3
|Teen Society, Sexual Activities, Teens Dating T...
|21 hr
|ThomasA
|2
Find what you want!
Search California Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC