Ready to rumble with Uncle Sam?

The California Legislature has hired former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder and his firm for $25,000 a month. Holder “will be an important resource as we work with the Governor and the Attorney General to protect California from the reckless overreach we expect from Donald Trump and the Republican members of Congress who have so cravenly enabled him,” Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon, D-Paramount, said in a statement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Whittier Daily News.