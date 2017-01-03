Rain returning to region; a few inche...

Rain returning to region; a few inches of snow expected in mountain resorts

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Pasadena Star-News

Another winter storm hitting north and central California is expected to brush Southern California, raising the chance of rain by Wednesday. Most of Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino counties face likely showers through Thursday, with sunny skies breaking through Friday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pasadena Star-News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

California Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 14 min Brian_G 62,662
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 18 min Jacques in Ottawa 232,651
News Biz briefly: 10 O.C. firms awarded more than $1... 13 hr mar 1
News California's new legislative session begins wit... 19 hr Sassy 69
News Trump presidency puts California Legislature in... Tue gwww 6
News Lawsuit: Dude ranch owner asked chef for 'black... Mon ThomasA 2
News Peak Solar' Hits California Sun Solarman 3
See all California Discussions

Find what you want!

Search California Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. North Korea
  4. General Motors
  5. Haiti
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,146 • Total comments across all topics: 277,596,506

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC