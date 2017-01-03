Rain returning to region; a few inches of snow expected in mountain resorts
Another winter storm hitting north and central California is expected to brush Southern California, raising the chance of rain by Wednesday. Most of Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino counties face likely showers through Thursday, with sunny skies breaking through Friday.
