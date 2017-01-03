Pota s legal in California. So why ar...

Pota s legal in California. So why are people still getting busted in Yosemite?

8 hrs ago Read more: Sunherald.com

Think pot is now legal in California? Try telling that to the National Park Service rangers ready to bust people caught with marijuana in Yosemite, Redwood, Death Valley and other federal lands across the state. The federal government says it's not backing off on citing people who are caught with marijuana in California's national parks, monuments, recreational areas and other federal lands regardless of the landslide vote that legalized recreational marijuana in the state.

