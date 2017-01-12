Political Earthquake In California Gay Conservative Billionaire Preps To Run For Governor
There are 1 comment on the Right Wing News story from 14 hrs ago, titled Political Earthquake In California Gay Conservative Billionaire Preps To Run For Governor.
Well, isn't this interesting. PayPal founder and early Facebook investor, Peter Thiel, is considering a run for governor in the state of California.
#1 Yesterday
He's Ayn Rand way more even than Rand Paul is. "Gay conservative" does not accurately reflect his politics, imo.
