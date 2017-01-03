Pelosi Takes a Obamacarea Support to ...

Pelosi Takes a Obamacarea Support to San Francisco as Dems Fight GOPa s Repeal and Replace Plan

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi rallied against the Republicans' "repeal and replace" plan at San Francisco General Hospital on Saturday as her party campaigns to keep President Obama's namesake healthcare program. Joined by California Democratic Reps.

